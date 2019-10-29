Second suicide prevention meeting held at KOBI

MEDFORD, Ore. — The second “In This Together” partner meeting took place today at KOBI-TV NBC5 studios.
The suicide prevention campaign has been producing public service announcements and speaking to area civic organizations.
It’s working to break the stigma of not talking about the increasing numbers of suicides happening in Southern Oregon.
It’s also providing messages of hope and making people aware that help is available in our region for those in need.
“We want to be able to empower people to be able to talk those pieces through, to be able to ask people the question about whether they have a plan or whether they’re thinking about taking their own life,” said Stacy Brubaker, from Jackson County Mental Health.
