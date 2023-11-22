Local fire officials giving safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– As Thanksgiving approaches, local fire officials are encouraging everyone to stay safe, especially in the kitchen.

Cooking a thanksgiving meal can pose a number of safety risks and local fire departments have tips to keep you and your family safe.

Many fires have been started by not taking the proper precautions while deep frying a turkey.

But Rural Metro Fire said those types of fires have decreased in recent years.

Rural Metro’s Austin Prince said there are a number of other cooking hazards people should be aware of.

Prince said, “be aware of what you’ve got going on and if you’ve got a lot going on, try to not get distracted. Solicit some help if you’re the kind of person that’s willing to let other people participate.”

Prince also recommends turning pot handles away from the edge of your stove, to make sure they’re out of the reach of children.

He said there are also higher risks of car accidents because so many people travel during the holidays, so drive carefully.

