CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– We’re learning more about a double homicide in Josephine County on Saturday.

Oregon State Police said a 15 year old boy was one of the two people killed in the Saturday afternoon shooting in the 1700 block of White Schoolhouse Road in Cave Junction.

Sergio Calderon-Martinez and Javier Martinez-Avalos were both arrested on second degree murder charges on Sunday.

Each suspect is in the Josephine County Jail.

Oregon State Police has assumed control of the investigation.

