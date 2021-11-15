Local foundation seeking proposals ahead of distributing grants

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Four Way Community Foundation based in Grants Pass is wanting your input on which local organizations need financial help.

The foundation recently received $50,000 from the Ford Family Foundation.

It says the money will be distributed in small grants to meet needs worsened by the pandemic.

Examples of proposals may include efforts to address issues such as elder isolation, homelessness, and student learning gaps.

“This is an expedited process that’s different than our usual grants and we’re looking for proposals in the $2,000-$6,000 dollar range,” said Executive Director, Kate Dwyer.

Proposals will be reviewed starting December 10th.

If you’re interested in submitting a proposal, you can call Dwyer directly at 541-474-9774.

