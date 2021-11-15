State Rep. Lily Morgan sends letter to Congressman Bentz, lists ideas to improve cannabis industry

OREGON – State Representative Lily Morgan sent a letter to Congressman Bentz last week listing ideas to improve Oregon’s cannabis industry.

Representative Morgan lists 5 ideas for U.S. Congressman Bentz and other congressional leaders to consider.

She suggests the F.B.I. help local law enforcement investigate financial connections relating to illegal grows, having the DHS help assist laborers in need of shelter, as well as the FDA establishing a national standard for CBD consumables.

Another idea includes getting additional resources to Oregon through the ‘High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas’ program, which would list the state as a critical drug-trafficking region of the United States.

“All of it is important, this is something that we are trying to take a look at the whole picture – what can the state do, what can the federal agencies do, what can happen at the local level. Anybody growing cannabis in Oregon has the opportunity to grow in a legal format,” said Rep. Morgan.

She says growers are now producing 3 to 4 harvests a year with their year-round operations.

For that reason, she says it’s urgent for collaborative federal and state efforts to begin.