Local ghost town attracts hundreds in celebration of ‘Buncom Day’

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. —  Southern Oregon’s last standing ghost town was filled with hundreds of people on Saturday at the annual “Buncom Day” festivities.

The Applegate Valley town was once a thriving gold mining camp and now it’s preserved as a reflection of Oregon’s past.

Buncom Day festivities included a parade, live music, a petting zoo, book signings by local authors, a country store, and children’s activities.

This year’s event also featured the world’s famous “chicken splat” contest run by one of the Applegate Valley’s most famous actor, Bruce Campbell, and his wife, filmmaker Ida Gearon.

“You know we’re in a rural area, so it’s really great to see everyone get together,” said Seth Kaplan, the board chair of the non-profit ‘A Greater Applegate’.  It’s just an opportunity to have a great time together.”

Proceeds from the event go towards preserving the old buildings and the history of Buncom and Applegate Valley.

For more information, click here. 

