Local H.S. student gets free car

Central Point, Ore. – With graduation looming, it’s a busy time for high school seniors.
In a sea of about 270 students, one Crater High School senior is going to get the surprise of a lifetime.
Students were told it was going to be a practice ceremony for graduation–they were going over what to expect on their big day.
But what they didn’t expect was a car to crash their rehearsal.
One senior was gifted the keys to her own car.
18-year-old Samantha Montejano18 is now the owner of a 2005 Toyota Corolla.
Star 24 Hour Towing donated the car after they reached out to Crater High last December.
They told school officials they wanted to help out a local senior and make their next steps in life a little easier.
“I was excited for her to be a part of it and hopefully change someone’s life,” said Star Towing owner Mark Lamensdorf. “It’s really important to us to give back to the community.”
And while Samantha is grateful for the gift, she’s also excited to be a kid with a new set of wheels.