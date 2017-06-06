Restaurants donating portion of proceeds to Medford boy in need

Medford, Ore. – Since the day Alejandro Munoz was born in 2006, it was known that he would eventually need a kidney transplant–he has spent most of his short life fighting stage four kidney disease.
According to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), as the Medford 11-year-old gets older, his body mass will increase and his kidneys will not be able to process the change, and will lose functionality.
He is nearing the time when his kidneys will not be able to keep up with the rest of his body and his doctors have recommended a life-saving kidney transplant.
COTA said the cost of a transplant often exceeds $500,000.
A number of events will be held in the Rogue Valley in the coming weeks to help pay for Alejandro’s surgery.
On June 14, the Original Roadhouse Grill will donate 20% of each qualifying bill to pay for kidney transplant expenses. You must present THIS flyer at the time of service.
Chipotle will be donating 50% of proceeds raised on Friday, June 30 if you bring in THIS flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re donating to Alejandro.
Finally, on July 8, Panda Express will be donating 20% to Alejandro if you show THIS flyer at the time of purchase.
Monetary donations can be accepted online at http://www.COTAforAlejandroM.com
You can follow Alejandro’s journey on the Team Alejandro Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/teamalejandrom/