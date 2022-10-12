Local HVAC company helps three homeowners with new equipment

Posted by Zack Larsen October 12, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – A HVAC company installed new equipment for three lucky homeowners in Southern Oregon.

Metal Masters, in partnership with Lennox, started the “Feel the Love” program.

The goal is to install free heating and cooling equipment to three local households.

This is the second year of the program.

On Wednesday, a local navy veteran, who helps fellow services members get health care, got his 30-year old air conditioner, that recently broke down, replaced.

He said it means everything to be chosen for this program.

“I feel so blessed and so overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone involved in this whole thing,” Feel the Love recipient Pete Pringle said. “It’s just amazing. And it couldn’t come at a better time with that 30-year-old unit going out.”

On Monday, the company installed new equipment at a home in Rogue River.

Their last donation will be in Klamath falls, this Friday.

The company said, they plan to continue the program next year.

