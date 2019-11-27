Local ‘Indigenous Grandmother’ Anges Pilgrim, known as ‘Grandma Aggie,’ dies

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Anges Pilgrim, also known as Grandma Aggie, passed away.
For nearly a century, Grandma Aggie led a diverse and rich life. In her early years, she sang in a band, was a bouncer at a nightclub and even drove a logging truck. But in 1970, she decided to take a more spiritual path.
In 1985, she graduated from the then Southern Oregon State College where she began creating and supporting Native American programs.
“She has lived and taught reciprocity, the importance of giving to others in appreciation of what you’ve been given,” said Linda Schott, president of SOU.
In 2004, Grandma Aggie co-founded the International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, an alliance that focuses on issues like the environment and human rights.
Recognized as a “living treasure” by the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz, Grandma Aggie was the oldest living member of the Takelma people and the confederated tribes.
This past August, Granda Aggie was given Southern Oregon University’s highest honor, the President’s Medal. “Love is all there is. Do you agree with me?” she said to the crowd. “Now I’m not talking about some egotistical love, I’m just talking about being able to take in one more breath. The love of L-I-F-E – of life.” At the time, she said she knew her time was getting shorter, but her journey was far from finished.
Grandma Aggie died on November 27, 2019. She was 95 years old.