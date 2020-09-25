Local jewelry store restoring damaged items for free

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local jewelry store is offering to restore items damaged by recent wildfires for free.
Medford’s ‘Goldsmiths Diamond & Design’ is offering up its services to clean, polish, and refurbish precious jewels and other items.
Thursday morning, the business says it already had four customers come in bringing coins, silver, and other precious jewelry.
“Just the opportunity to give this little bit of hope back to the community who lost everything and this is all they find in the rubble… it’s invaluable to us, to be able to be a part of that,” said Barbara Johnson.
Johnson says it’s a service they hope to continue as long as there is a need in the community.
