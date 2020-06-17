Local judge’s text case dismissed

The Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability dismissed the case before holding a hearing, according to Jackson County Judge Lorenzo Mejia.
The texts from Judge Greif were released last fall appearing to show her advising a former Ontrack employee who was suing the addiction recovery organization.
In the May primary election, Judge Greif lost her seat to traffic court Judge Joe Charter.
Judge Mejia said, “She lost her job. Her name was smeared in the community and, quite frankly, I am very upset we because lost a great judge.”
Judge Greif told NBC5 News this spring she never did anything wrong. She said she didn’t advise or strategize with the plaintiff in the suit who she described as a personal friend.