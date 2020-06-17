Person reportedly shot in the hand in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A person told police they were shot in the hand by someone along a Bureau of Land Management road.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of June 17, someone told investigators they were shot at while in the 700 block of West Pickett Road west of Grants Pass. The victim reportedly had a minor hand injury as a result of the shooting. They were able to drive away from the scene.
Deputies did not mention any suspects in their brief comments about the incident.
Investigators with the BLM have taken the lead in the investigation and the sheriff’s office will provide no further updates.