Local man killed in tragic industrial accident

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – More details have been released about a tragic industrial accident that claimed the life of a Klamath Falls man shortly before Thanksgiving.
28–year-old Frankie Crispin Jr. worked as a journeyman electrician at Columbia Forest Products. On the night of November 17th, Crispin respondened to a call over the intercom at the lumber company. He was never seen alive again.
Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the mill at about 11:06 p.m. after a report of a “possible confined space rescue.” Crispin was later found dead in a vat of scalding hot corrosive liquid. It appeared he fell through the lid of the vat, which sits a few feet above the ground.
A medical examiner determined Crispin died from “thermal injuries and caustic burns.”
While Crispin’s name was never released by the company or by law enforcement, his death was the focus of a recent Oregonian story on workplace fatalities.
The incident remains under investigation by OSHA.