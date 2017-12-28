Home
Local man killed in tragic industrial accident

Local man killed in tragic industrial accident

Local News Top Stories

Frankie Crispin

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – More details have been released about a tragic industrial accident that claimed the life of a Klamath Falls man shortly before Thanksgiving.

28–year-old Frankie Crispin Jr. worked as a journeyman electrician at Columbia Forest Products. On the night of November 17th, Crispin respondened to a call over the intercom at the lumber company. He was never seen alive again.

Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the mill at about 11:06 p.m. after a report of a “possible confined space rescue.” Crispin was later found dead in a vat of scalding hot corrosive liquid. It appeared he fell through the lid of the vat, which sits a few feet above the ground.

A medical examiner determined Crispin died from “thermal injuries and caustic burns.”

While Crispin’s name was never released by the company or by law enforcement, his death was the focus of a recent Oregonian story on workplace fatalities.

The incident remains under investigation by OSHA.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics