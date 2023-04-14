Local mountain biker dies during race in Ashland Watershed

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man died after crashing his mountain bike during a race in the Ashland Watershed.

Police said 25-year-old Forrest Anthony Angwin of Grants Pass was injured during a sanctioned race in a rugged area of the watershed Wednesday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said life-saving measures were attempted, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Angwin was wearing a helmet and other safety gear when he crashed.

JCSO said, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

No further information was provided by investigators.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.