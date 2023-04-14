Your Place Your Money: Phone Scams

This Your Place Your Money features Chuck Harwood, Regional Director at the Federal Trade Commission. He talks about phone scams and shares ways to stay safe if you or a loved one receive one.

Sponsored by AARP Oregon

Here are some upcoming events about avoiding scams and fraud prevention:

April 20 – The AARP Oregon Speaker Bureau, will hold a virtual event highlighting an overview of the latest research on the psychology behind scams, the warning signs that can help you identify scams and scammers, scam prevention resources to protect you. The presentation will be given by a member of AARP Oregon’s Speaker Bureau, volunteers dedicated to providing fun, interesting and up-to-date educational programs of interest to the 50+ community. Registration is required: https://events.aarp.org/SBfraud0423

April 25 – 9 a.m., OMSI, Portland. Join AARP Oregon and fraud prevention experts for a one-day fraud prevention workshop. Learn about the latest scams, gain tips on how to spot scams and fight fraud. Keynote speakers: OR Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Division of Financial Regulation Director T.K. Keen and Chuck Harwood, from the Federal Trade Commission. Register: https://events.aarp.org/SBfraud0423 Or call 1-877-926-8300

