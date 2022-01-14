1.2k National Guard members preparing to deploy to crowded Oregon hospitals

SOUTHERN OREGON, —With a surge of COVID-19 cases, Governor Kate Brown ordered hundreds of National Guard members, to help with hospital relief. 1,200 Oregon citizen-soldiers and airmen, mobilized on Wednesday.

This new activation of the guard is an increase from the over 500, the governor previously announced. They’ll help in 40 hospitals across the state. National Guard members will provide much-needed support for the understaffed hospitals.

Major Rob Ranit, with the 186th infantry in Ashland, says he believes local guard members will be deployed to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach, Asante hospitals in the Rogue Valley, and Providence Medford.

“It’s one of our roles in our state mission to remain ready and to assist with safeguarding, property, lives, and human suffering so I would imagine the need is still high and that’s why we’re doing it,” said Major Ranit.

Major Ranit says as soon as next Tuesday, National Guard members could be at those hospitals.