Two arrested after ‘brutal’ attack on woman in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford Police is investigating, after what it calls, the brutal assault of a 31-year-old woman. Police say on Tuesday, 18-year-old Jordan Broussard, began assaulting another woman at a home, on the 3500 block of Cherry Lane in east Medford.

The 31-year-old victim suffered several facial and head injuries, that would later require stitches and staples. Police say a man who lives at the residence, 28-year-old Michael Hambleton, then forced the victim into her own car against her will. Hambleton and Broussard allegedly drove the victim six miles up Salt Creek Rd near Eagle Point, until police say they ran into some snow.

They then left her there, after taking the victim’s keys and phone, according to Medford Police. The victim walked miles down the rural road and contacted law enforcement.

“Lucky for her she had a great will to live and a will to survive, she walked a long way kinda got lucky that there was another car up there, ultimately able to get her to some help,” said LT. Mike Budreau with MPD.

Police arrested Hambleton and Broussard on Cherry Lane Wednesday, after calling in a SWAT team, because Hambleton is a convicted felon. Both suspects are charged with robbery, assault, kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft.