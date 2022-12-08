$1.3M in funding could be headed to Rogue Retreat

MEDFORD, Ore. —Next week the city of Medford will vote to give Rogue Retreat more than a million dollars. The $1.3 million would go to its operations at the urban campground and navigation center.

The money comes from House Bill 5202 which must be used for homeless services. Over the last few months, the state and city have granted $500,000 to Rogue Retreat.

The organization parted ways with its Executive Director and founder Chad McComas and is now restructuring.

“That’s what the city hopes occur, is that Rogue Retreat continues to operate and continues to develop sustainable funding sources so that they can move forward after 2023 and sustain the services that our community has come to depend on,” said Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding.

The city council will vote on the 15th the same night they’ll vote on plans from the city’s police and fire chiefs to add staff and increase the city’s public utility fee. The interim executive director of Rogue Retreat says it’s getting closer to hiring a permanent leader.

It’s holding interviews for the position this week.