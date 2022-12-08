Man rescued after being stranded in the woods for 2 days

PROSPECT, Ore. – An elderly man was saved after being stranded in the snow for two days outside of Prospect.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night, search and rescue crews started looking for a 77-year-old missing man in the area of Elk Creek Road.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, JCSO’s search and rescue team found the man about 10 miles up Elk Creek Road.

JCSO explained that two days ago, the man tried to turn his pickup truck around but it got stuck in two to three feet of snow. He spent two nights in his pickup truck without a functioning heater before he was found.

Deputies said the man was in good spirits with a mild case of hypothermia.

“During this winter season always be prepared even if you aren’t planning on driving in the snow,” JCSO said. “Bring supplies including blankets, food, and water. Make sure you tell someone where you are going and include the route, and especially what time you will be back. This ensures SAR will know your general location and begin searching as soon as possible.”