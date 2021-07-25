$1-million grant money available to businesses in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. –Businesses in Josephine County could receive more grant funding as effects continue to linger from COVID-19.
Over $1-million are available to eligible businesses in the county.
This is a new program with new requirements and a part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
SOREDI is the lead grant facilitator and is accepting applications through Thursday, August 26th at noon.
Applicants will be notified electronically of award status by September 20.
2021 JoCo Relief Business Grant applications and application instructions may be accessed here.
Only electronic submissions will be accepted and must be complete.
