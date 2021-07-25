National backpack giveaway will benefit students in Grants Pass on August 1

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — It’s about time to start thinking about heading back to school and one business in Grants Pass has students covered!
About 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are donating more than 140,000 backpacks.
Families can pick up a backpack filled with school supplies next Sunday, August 1st at two TCC locations in Grants Pass.
Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-serve basis between 1 and 4 p.m.
It’s part of the store’s ninth annual “School Rocks” backpack giveaway.
Participating TCC store locations are inviting families to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children.
A list of participating locations in Oregon.
Each participating store location will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees and event attendees.
