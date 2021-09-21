11th annual online auction for children

MEDFORD, Ore — On September 21st, a two-week-long online auction will start to help support local youth programs.
The Youth 71Five ministries host the auction for over a decade.
Items range from gifts cards and paintings to power tools and antique kitchenware.
The ministries feel blessed by the community because a record-breaking 245 businesses donated over 400 items to bid.
“The community has been so incredible,” said Lisa Stadtmiller the event organizer for Youth 71Five Ministries. “And they’ve really stepped up, and they’ve really supported us. And loved up on us and our kids. And so, we do have many businesses that were still able to support us.”
100% of the proceeds will go towards local youth programs.
