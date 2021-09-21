Wildfire Resiliency Permit Center opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – A Wildfire Resiliency Permit Center for fire victims has opened one of its satellite offices in Medford Monday.
The center is located at the old Jackson County Motor Pool Building on 808 West Main St. Officials say its a, “one stop shop,” for wildfire victims that lost their home in the Almeda and South Obenchain fires last year and will help them expedite the rebuilding process.
Some of the services offered at the center include building inspections, permits, and plan reviews for victims. They also help contractors and designers throughout Jackson County.
“Our goal and [Jackson County’s] goal is to provide reasonable yet comprehensive service,” Chris Rose, operations manager with WRPC, told NBC5 Monday. “It’s to expedite the process and get people through, so don’t be afraid to come on down to talk to us.”
It’s open every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
