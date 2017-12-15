17 veterans and their families have a new home for the Holidays

Medford, Ore — A project two years in the making reached it’s final stage.
Now 17 veterans will have a place to call home, bringing them out of the cold just in time for Christmas.
“The most important title that building will have for 17 veterans, is home,” said City Councilor Kevin Stine.
A home for the holidays, something veteran Mike Gaffey had dreamed of after nearly 2 years on the streets.
“Staying at the mission, sleeping in parks and all that,” said Gaffey.
Gaffey was among countless homeless veterans without a roof over his head, at least until access, with the help of a private property owner, stepped in and built Victory Place.
“It makes a huge difference to have a roof over your head, you’ve got that place of comfort, a place to store things, there’s a lot of worry off your mind, and you’re able to focus on things like getting a job and making yourself self sustainable,” said Access Housing Director Joe Vollmar.
The two year project renovated a lot next to the American Legion in Medford,
Finally finished, Gaffey and 16 other veterans had a first a look at their new homes Friday.
The units are made affordable thanks to a grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services. What’s offered is more than just four walls and a roof.
“They’re not only going to have a place to call home and have a house they’ll also have supportive services and things like that whether it’s through access’s ssvf program or the va program,” said Vollmar.
For Gaffey, home is place to set things right once again.
“To get my life back in order, where it was 2 years ago, it’s about dang time,” said Gaffey.