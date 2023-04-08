2 people walk away from Ashland plane crash

ASHLAND, Ore. —A plane has crashed near the Ashland Airport. The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

The flames were quickly extinguished. Firefighters say there were two people on board when it crashed. They were a flight instructor and a student pilot who was flying. We’re told they both refused medical treatment.

One witness tells us the crash happened on the south end of the airport, with the plane ending up nose down in Neil Creek. Ashland resident, Kermit Compeau says he lives just 400 meters from the wreck.

“I saw the tail of a plane in the flames and I walked outside and looked and sure enough it looked like the plane had veered west of the runway on landing, I’m guessing, and pitched into the ditch in the creek,” said Compeau.

Compeau says he saw the tail of the plane burn for a little bit, then explode.

