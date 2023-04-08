Festivities begin at the Pear Blossom Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – The set up for all the weekend festivities downtown are well under way.

More than 150 regional and local organizations, artisans, food and beverage vendors and many more have already set up their booths at Pear Blossom Park.

The people there tell us they are really excited for this year’s celebration.

“You can already tell with the ambiance that the event is very good and heart felt, and we are happy to be a part of it.”, said Jesse Jackson, a vendor at the park.

“This is what 70 years now. It’s been here a long time and it gets bigger and better every year.”, said Helen Lopez, a vendor at the park.

The event will also have a kids zone and music in the evening by local artists Adam Gabriel, Two21fly, Lisa, the Dynamics and Flat Patty.

The festival will go until 10 pm Friday night and from at 7 am till 6 pm on Saturday.

