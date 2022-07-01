2 years after Fauna Frey went missing, Josephine Co. authorities are still searching

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —It’s been two years since the disappearance of a Lane County woman, that was last seen in Grants Pass.

“She basically just kinda disappeared and went off the face of the earth,” said Josephine County Sheriff, Dave Daniel.

It’s been two years since lane county woman Fauna Frey disappeared. The 45-year-old came to Grants Pass to visit her brother’s friend. Police say the last place she was seen was at the Big 5 in Grants Pass.

“It’s not every day somebody just comes into the county from out of the county and just vanishes so the whole thing is peculiar, to be honest with you,” said Sheriff Daniel.

Police say her car was found in the Galice area, but she was nowhere to be seen. Through searching her bank account records, and combing through video surveillance, still, there’s been no sign of Fauna.

“You don’t quit, you still look at all the angles, you vet all persons of interest which we’ve done and continue to do, you just follow every lead you can and you hot a tip comes in,” said Sheriff Daniel.

Fauna is one of several missing women in the county, Sheriff Daniel says over the last 4 years, 6 to 7 other middle-aged women have gone missing.

“I’ve personally put a packet together of those cases and I’ve sent them to the department of justice in portland to see I there is any connection and we really haven’t found any connection between the cases,” he said.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is heading Frey’s case, two years later, Sheriff Daniel says it still remains open and active.

The Sheriff’s Office still receives tips and says they are still taking them all seriously, even today. If anyone has any information on Fauna’s case call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.