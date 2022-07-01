Fire crews battling structure fire in White City

Shellye Leggett
Posted by Shellye Leggett June 30, 2022

(WHITE CITY, Ore.) Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in White City, Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of the fire about an hour ago. The structure fire is burning on the 3900 block of East Antelope Road. Right now, there’s only one road with limited access to the structure, making it difficult for the multiple units to respond. A helicopter is also on the scene making regular drops.

Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire has grown to about a tenth of an acre.

NBC5’s Derek Strom is on the scene gathering more information. We’ll have the full story tonight, on NBC5 news at 11.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Shellye Leggett
Shellye Leggett
View More Posts
Shellye Leggett anchors and produces the late night shows for NBC5 News. You can also catch her anchoring on KMVU FOX26. She comes to the Rogue Valley from Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was a nightside reporter and fill-in weekend anchor for KOAT Action 7 News for 3 years. She has also reported in Colorado Springs, Colorado, South Bend, Indiana and Bozeman, Montana. Shellye was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois with a B.A. in Communication Studies. She then earned a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from DePaul University in Chicago. In her free time, she loves to hang out with her fiancé who's in the Navy, her cat “Tootsie,” watch scary movies with friends and spend time with her extended family who live all over the West Coast. Shellye is excited to explore Southern Oregon and North California and tell your stories.
Skip to content