Fire crews battling structure fire in White City

(WHITE CITY, Ore.) Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in White City, Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of the fire about an hour ago. The structure fire is burning on the 3900 block of East Antelope Road. Right now, there’s only one road with limited access to the structure, making it difficult for the multiple units to respond. A helicopter is also on the scene making regular drops.

Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire has grown to about a tenth of an acre.

NBC5’s Derek Strom is on the scene gathering more information. We’ll have the full story tonight, on NBC5 news at 11.