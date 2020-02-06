2020 Southern Oregon Polar Plunge looking for more teams to join

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — The 2020 Southern Oregon Polar Plunge is coming up next week.

The freezing leap into a cold pool raises money for Special Olympics Oregon.

This year the plunge is happening at the Rogue Valley Country Club on the 15th.

The day’s events begin with a costume contest, before the plunge at 11 in the morning.

Last year, the event raised more than $30,000 and had over 400 people participate.

“Paul the polar bear is gonna be here, he’s not gonna plunge because that’s just too heavy when it’s water-logged. We hope everyone will come out and join us and just be a part of it to benefit our special Olympics athletes,” said Southern Oregon Polar Plunge event coordinator, Kim Andresen.

If you want to take the wintry plunge, go to plungeoregon.org to sign up and get more information.

