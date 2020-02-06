Home
Medford man charged with attempted kidnapping, claimed girls were his daughters

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford man is been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap two preteen girls.

34-year-old Lee Leon Tyrone Ollison was taken into custody around 3 pm Tuesday afternoon, near 4th Avenue and Quince Street in West Medford.

According to Medford Police, Ollison called out to the young girls, telling them to get into his car and began counting down.

Ollison told police that he believed the 11-year-old girls were his daughters.

“We do want people to know that this is very rare. It’s a good reminder, though, to teach your kids about what to do if they’re in a situation like this. The good news is that these girls acted, they ran, they created distance,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau with the Medford Police Department.

Budreau says Ollison has a criminal history, including drug charges and appeared delusional when arrested.

Ollison is on parole for arson.

Police say he recently violated parole when using drugs.

