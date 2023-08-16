2023 Oregon Wine Experience kicks off Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon Wine Experience officially kicks off today and staff and volunteers have been hard at work getting everything ready under the big white tent for the five day, state wide event.

“If you’re a wine fan, this is the event of the year to be honest,” said long time OWE emcee, Trish Glose. “It’s a state wide event featuring all things wine and food. And behind it is this beautiful cause where 100% of the proceeds go back to women’s and children’s health.”

This year marks nine years of OWE with the last couple of years raising funds to directly help build the new Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The extended weekend starts with the Oregon Wine University class Wednesday, followed by the medal celebration Thursday evening.

“That is really the celebration of Oregon wineries and when we find out the results of the Oregon Wine Competition, which took place in July,” said Desirae Myers, Communications and Marketing Director for OWE. “It was a record-breaking competition this year, over 371 wines were entered from nearly 100 Oregon wineries and six world renowned judges spent two days judging them. So, that night we find out live on stage who the winners are this year and that goes from silver, gold, double gold, best in class and best in show.”

The Collectors Tasting and Founders Barrel Auction takes place on Friday. The Miracle Auction and dinner will be Saturday. And everything wraps up on Sunday with the Grand Tasting, silent auction, raffle and cork pull.

“Grand Tasting, the biggest of all the events. More than 100 wines will be presented under this tent, all of which are the award winning wines as well as other wineries,” said Myers.

Myers said this year is going to be the biggest year yet with over 3,000 guests total over the long weekend. Over 100 sponsors make the event possible, as well as attendees from limited single ticket sales.

“I feel like this event gets bigger and better every year,” said Glose. “But with that, there is still this underlying theme of all things wine, all things food, and this beautiful cause.”

If anyone wants to watch the award ceremony on Thursday night at 5:30, there will be a livestream link available on the Oregon Wine Experience website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

And on Friday, anyone can also bid on the silent and barrel auction items online.

