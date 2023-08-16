No structures damaged after fire near the Rogue Valley Manor

MEDFORD, Ore. – Crews put out a brush fire next to the Rogue Valley Manor early Wednesday morning.

The company that operates the Manor, Pacific Retirement Services, said at about 3:30 a.m. on August 16, a vegetation fire was reported on the hillside below the Rogue Valley Manor near Quail Point Golf Course.

The Manor’s security team reportedly notified the Medford Fire Department, which responded with “significant” resources to attack the fire.

PRS said no evacuation orders were issued and Manor residents remained sheltered in place during the incident.

According to PRS, the Manor’s preparation, hillside sprinklers, and fire roads worked as planned, allowing firefighters to knock down the flames without harm to people or damage to structures.

Over the next few days, security personnel and ground crews will be patrolling the area to make sure that there are no flare-ups.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.