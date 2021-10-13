Home
258 of Jackson Co. 298 COVID related deaths were unvaccinated, according to Public Health

JACKSON CO., Ore.- Jackson County Public Health releasing more details on the county’s Covid-19 related deaths.

In an update today, the county’s public health team shared that Quarter 3 of 2021 (July – September) were the deadliest months since the pandemic, with deaths trending younger.

“What these past months showed us is that COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and very effective at preventing hospitalizations, severe illness, and death,” states Dr. Jim Shames, Health Officer for Jackson County Public Health. “The Delta variant is much more contagious than previous variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and it can cause more severe illness than previous variants. Our community saw how contagious this variant is with record number of cases and how severely ill people became with record number of unvaccinated people hospitalized, in the ICU, on ventilators and dying from COVID-19.”

The county also sharing that the majority of deaths have been unvaccinated people.

“To date, out of the total number of COVID-19 deaths (298), 258 were unvaccinated,” states Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion Manager for Jackson County Public Health.

