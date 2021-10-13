Oregon lawmakers asking for answers on alleged Or. National Guard member mistreatment

WASHINGTON D.C.- Several Oregon lawmakers are asking for answers on the alleged mistreatment of Oregon National Guard servicemembers assisting with the state’s COVID response.
In a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Major General Michael E. Stencel, lawmakers called attention to reports they’ve received from ORNG members regarding mismanagement, lack of organization, delay of benefits and pay, and failure to pay ORNG members what they are owed. They say these reports indicate a potentially disturbing pattern of mistreatment during this recent ORNG deployment.
The letter includes U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, along with Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, and Suzanne Bonamici.
“ORNG Members are fellow Oregonians who give their time and sacrifice to serve our communities in times of need. Many ORNG Members have full-time jobs, families, and other responsibilities that they willingly pause in order to serve their fellow Oregonians,” they wrote. The full letter can be found here.
They requested a detailed response from the state on how it will address the issues and called on leaders to immediately rectify the reported accounts.
