$28.8 million awarded for affordable housing development in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – More than 100 million dollars is being awarded to affordable housing developments across the state including two in Phoenix.

Ten housing projects around the state were given millions from the Local Innovation Fast Track funding, to help rebuild after the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Phoenix is getting more than 28 million dollars, to build 160 units across its Pacific Flats project, off South Pacific Highway, and its Phoenix Corner project on Grove Road.

“We lost a fair amount of multi-family units, most of which have been replaced but they’ve been replaced at market rate. This is a great opportunity for people with a 60% median household income to have a place to live here in Phoenix,” said Phoenix’s Planning Manager, Zac Moody.

Moody said the amount of money coming to Phoenix will have a huge impact on the city’s housing situation. The city estimates that once these two projects are done, they’ll be able to house more than 300 people.

