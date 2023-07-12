The Craterian Theater presents Disney’s Finding Nemo Junior

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Craterian Theater is bringing back its teen musical theater, this weekend.

For the first time since 2019, the Teen Musical Theater of Oregon is hosting a junior show with middle school kids from local schools around the Rogue Valley.

The kids will be performing, Disney’s Finding Nemo Junior. It’s a musical adaptation of the 2003 classic, Finding Nemo, with music written by the songwriters from Frozen.

“Come down to the Crate to see finding Nemo JR. you’ll be blown away by the talent that we have here in the valley with all these great kids and performers, we’ve got fun music great dance numbers, and a heartfelt story about fathers and sons,” said Eric Strahl, Marketing Director for Craterian.

Strahl said this program gives kids the professional theater experience, with expert-made sets, costumes, and more.

The show kicks off this Friday, July 14th at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

