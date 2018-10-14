2nd annual veteRUN is a success

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The 2nd annual veteRUN was held Saturday morning with dozens of participants.
The 5K fun run took place at the Jackson County Expo.
The event raises money to assist veterans with mental health services and living resources.
Honor Flight of Oregon, White Heart Guardian Project, and Mighty Oaks Warriors programs will benefit from the proceeds.
“I’m out here today as a newly enlisted guard member and I want to support the veterans and people who served before me and help them get to Washington D.C,” said participant David Leal.
Event organizers say they raised close to 12-thousand dollars from this years event.
For more information or to make a donation, visit roguevalleyveterun.org.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”