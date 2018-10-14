Rogue Valley PRIDE attracts thousands

“It is in celebration in acknowledging the diverse genders and sexualities but also understanding it takes a lot pride for really folks to be out here,” said Thomas Arce, Queer Resource Center coordinator at Southern Oregon University.
Organizers say more than 5-thousand people were in attendance. More than 30 groups participated in this year’s event. The event is supported by Southern Oregon Pride and the Lotus Rising Project. The parade is expected to return next year.
