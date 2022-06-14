3 men rescued after boat sinks off N. California coast

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – Monday afternoon, Del Norte County Sheriff’s deputies helped rescue three people from a scary situation after their boat began to sink.

The sheriff’s office says it got a call about three people in the water about half a mile off of Whalers Island.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the three men swam to the rocks off the south side of the island.

One of the men was stranded on a rock about 15 feet out of reach.

With the tide coming in, first responders had to work quickly to rescue him.

All three men were taken to the hospital suffering from severe hypothermia and exhaustion.