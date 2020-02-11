3-year-old recovering after car accident in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A three-year-old boy was transported to Portland with serious injuries after a car crash in Grants Pass.
Oregon State Police say a car rolled over on Highway 199 near milepost 6 Saturday morning. OSP says early investigations show 60-year-old James Newton drove the car off the road, and hit a tree. Newton was brought to Three Rivers Community Hospital for injuries. Newton’s grandson R.J. had to be transported to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
R.J.’s aunt, Heather Norris, set up a gofundme to help the family with the piling medical bills According to the gofundme page, R.J. is doing better now, but will be kept at the hospital for at least a few days to recover. The gofundme page has raised about 15% of its fundraising goal.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/prayers-for-rj
