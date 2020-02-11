Home
3-year-old recovering after car accident in Grants Pass

3-year-old recovering after car accident in Grants Pass

Local News Regional Top Stories

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A three-year-old boy was transported to Portland with serious injuries after a car crash in Grants Pass.

Oregon State Police say a car rolled over on Highway 199 near milepost 6 Saturday morning. OSP says early investigations show 60-year-old James Newton drove the car off the road, and hit a tree. Newton was brought to Three Rivers Community Hospital for injuries. Newton’s grandson R.J. had to be transported to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

R.J.’s aunt, Heather Norris, set up a gofundme to help the family with the piling medical bills  According to the gofundme page, R.J. is doing better now, but will be kept at the hospital for at least a few days to recover. The gofundme page has raised about 15% of its fundraising goal.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/prayers-for-rj

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »