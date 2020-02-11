17-year-old girl makes history in female athletics at Eagle Point High School

Shayla McNulty is a junior.
Aside from school and volleyball, she is also a wrestler for the Eagles.
“People come up to me and they know I’m tough, and they know I’ve worked hard,” said McNulty.
That hard work began her freshman year.
“Previously, gone to regionals last year and lost in my semi-finals match making me in-eligible for the state competition,” she added.
McNulty did not let last year’s loss discourage her, though.
This weekend, she became the first female wrestler to win regionals for Eagle Point High School.
“It dawned on me that I had made it to state and I didn’t let any of my parents or coaches see, but I was like almost to tears because I was just so excited,” McNulty said.
The sport really runs in her blood, her coach is also her dad.
Kacey McNulty teaches science by day, but for the last 25 years, he’s coached at the mat.
“She works really hard and that’s what I’m proudest of, not her accomplishments but her commitment,” said Kacey McNulty.
Despite her dad training her for competitions, they say there’s no special treatment.
“The rest of her teammates will tell her that, you know, I am as hard on her or harder than I am on the boys,” he added.
From an intense co-ed work out, daily weight lifting, and extra practices being a female wrestler has it’s challenges.
“In the beginning I think it was getting the guys to take me seriously, obviously I wasn’t very good my freshman year, but I put in the extra time and I think that I’ve earned that respect,” said McNulty.
Respect she’s now proven, with her victory winning regionals.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.