$33K grant towards helping warming centers in Curry County

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Humboldt Area and Wild Rivers Community foundations have granted $33,880 to support warming centers in Curry County.

After the death of a houseless woman in Gold Beach in late February due to exposure, the foundations partnered with local groups to open warming centers around the county where there were none in the past, to keep people out of the cold.

The grant money was used last weekend to support warming centers in Port Orford, Gold Beach, and Brookings, in record time ahead of the snow and freezing temperatures.

“This was a huge effort to get something stood up in about 24 hours and coordinate in the way that we did it was an amazing effort to see so many people come together and coordinate so well,” said Diana Cooper, Executive Director of Brookings CORE Response.

Cooper said the grant money was used to help replenish the supplies they used last weekend.

They said they are currently working on getting more funding for the warming centers, as well as working with the local government for potential resources in the future.