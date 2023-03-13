Local Firefighters participate in LLS Firefighter Stairclimb

SEATTLE, Wash. Local firefighters participated in the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

The charity event had 2,000 firefighters from around the world, climb the tallest building in Seattle, standing almost 800 feet tall.

Firefighters climb the 1,300 steps of the Columbia Center in full turnout gear, to support the mission of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

It’s a non-profit that aims to cure leukemia and improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

“Obviously cancer hits home for people in the fire service. So, we all want to do our part to help out, and when you’re in that stairwell it’s always a battle, it seems like no matter who you’re in there with there’s someone patting you on the back or vice-versa, motivating everybody to get to the top.” Andy Buckingham, Engineer with Fire District 5.

Buckingham said seven other members of Fire District 5 joined him on the climb this year.

Firefighters from Grants Pass, Ashland, and Fire District 3 were also in Seattle to take the climb.

In the event’s 32 years, it has raised over 24 million dollars for LLS. This year the event has raised over 2 million dollars with more donations on the way.