36th annual Medford Cruise brings out over 300 classic cars

MEDFORD, Ore. — Classic car enthusiasts came together at Fichtner Mainwaring Park for the 36th annual Medford Cruise this weekend.
The event brought out 350 cars, with people coming as far as Massachusetts and Nebraska.
The oldest car at the Medford Cruise this year is a 1901 Oldsmobile Curvedash.
One participant, Bill Lahmann, drove down from Salem to show off his 1923 Ford Roadster.
“Grew up doing cars, been doing them since I was 16 years old and I’m not going to tell you how old I am. Now I’m trying to get him [his grandson] into the sport,” said Lahmann.
He says the Medford Cruise is one of the first car shows since the pandemic began that he’s able to bring his roadster out.
The event wraps up tomorrow with a multi-cultural car show and performance.
