Home
4 medical organizations seeking community input to help direct $1 million for improving health in southern Oregon

4 medical organizations seeking community input to help direct $1 million for improving health in southern Oregon

Local News Top Stories , , ,

SOUTHERN OREGON — 4 organizations serving people in Coos, Douglas, Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties are looking for community input.

The community listening sessions are being hosted by Advance Health, AllCare Health, Jackson Care Connect, and South Coast Early Learning Hub.

The sessions will be used to help direct $1,000,000 in community investments for improving the overall health and resilience of the southern Oregon region.

The first session begins Monday, September 20th at 11:30 A.M.

the second and third sessions will be held on September 21st from 7:30 A.M. – 9 A.M. and September 22nd from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Interpretation is available in Spanish, ASL, or other languages as requested.

To register, contact Susan Fischer-Maki at [email protected] or call 541-471-4106.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »