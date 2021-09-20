Three Rivers School Dist. implementing school bus tracking app

SOUTHERN OREGON — The Three Rivers School District is launching ‘FirstView’, a bus tracking and parent communications app for smartphones or desktop.
The map screen shows parents the location and direction of the school bus.
It also shows the student’s stop schedule, along with timestamps for school arrivals and departures.
The app is available in both English and Spanish languages.
The school district says it will be released soon, but it’s unknown at this time when it will be available to parents.
