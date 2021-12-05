41st annual Southern Oregon Toy Run brings out over 400 motorcyclists

MEDFORD, Ore. — You may have noticed hundreds of motorcycles carrying toys driving up Table Rock Road this afternoon for the 41st annual Southern Oregon Toy Run.

An organizer of the event, Mark Lamensdorf, says over 400 motorcycles turned out for the event this year.

Riders bring along toys from Touvelle Tavern to the Eagle Lodge in Medford. The toys are then loaded onto moving trucks and donated to local non-profits, such as CASA and the Boys and Girls Club, to give to children in need of Christmas gifts.

“Everything stays local, and that’s one of the big things for me and Mark Daley [another event organizer]. A lot of people because of the pandemic have been penned up, and I think that’s why we’re having such a good turn-out because people want something to do and a good cause to do,” said Lamensdorf.

Toys are accepted for all ages.

The event concluded by 1:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Southern Oregon Toy Run Facebook page.