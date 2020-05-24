43 new coronavirus cases in state, one new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 43 new confirmed and 3 new “presumptive” cases of coronavirus today.
OHA says there is one new death from coronavirus.
Jackson County Public Health says there are three new cases in the county today, meaning the county is now at 60 cases total.
Washington County reported the highest amount of cases at 17.
For more information on county level cases, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
