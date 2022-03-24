Courtesy: Farmers Conservation Alliance

$5M coming to Rogue Valley for piping project, to help with drought

Jenna King
March 23, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Just in the nick of time, two local organizations are receiving some funding to help pipe its open canal systems and conserve water.

Under the Omnibus Spending Bill recently passed by congress, $5 million is headed to the Joint System Canal Piping Project. The project is part of a broader system improvement plan to modernize the irrigation system for the Medford Irrigation District and Rogue River Valley Irrigation District.

They tell us that piping the canals can lessen drought impacts, by providing more reliable water delivery to farmers.

“In years like this, when water supplies are as bad as they are, it just goes to show the importance of conserving everything you have, it helps gain support for projects like this so hopefully, we can get the ball rolling and eventually have the whole system piped so we can weather the storm a little better through these droughts,” said Medford Irrigation District Manager, Jack Friend.

The project is broken up into phases. The funding will help move the first phase of the project into construction.

Friend says the Medford Irrigation District is working on a watershed plan that will provide additional money to help match this funding in the future.

